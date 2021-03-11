Bhattakuffar fruit mandi unsafe, traders set up shops

Tribune News Service

shimla, june 1

The IIT-Mandi has declared Bhattakuffar fruit mandi unsafe for trading, a couple of traders have set up shops at the vulnerable spot of the yard for buying and selling stone fruits. The traders have removed the fencing there at the spot that was put up at the behest of the district administration two years back to prevent trading and gathering of people after a landslide caused major damage to the yard.

“We had written to the arhtiyas to not use the yard for trading after the report from IIT Mandi was received. We will send a reminder to the arhtiyas to ensure no one uses the space until it is restored. We will take action against those flouting the directions,” said Devraj Kashyap, secretary APMC Shimla and Kinnaur.

Incidentally, the traders have set up shops exactly at the point where the landslide had caused the most damage.

While calling the entire yard unsafe, the IIT Mandi had specifically said that no trading or gathering of people be allowed at this particular spot. As for the undamaged portion of the yard, which was used for trade last year by arhtiyas, the IIT team had found the undamaged portion structurally safe but still in the threat zone.

A large number of growers and labourers gather at the spot while fruits are auctioned. With the hill overlooking the mandi declared unsafe, all these people would be in grave danger if the hill sinks or any boulder rolls down.

“We want this mandi to be restored for trade at the earliest. We have already written to IIT Mandi to revisit the site for a detailed investigation and suggest measures to make it safe again,” said Kashyap.