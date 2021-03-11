Bhattakuffer fruit mandi unsafe: IIT

Says no trading should be done on the platform

Bhattakuffer fruit mandi unsafe: IIT

The Bhattakuffer fruit mandi on the outskirts of Shimla.

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 26

The IIT-Mandi has declared Bhattakuffer Fruit Mandi on the outskirts of Shimla unsafe for trading and gathering of people until remedial measures are taken to restore the site that was damaged in a landslide two years back. “We have received the report from the IIT-Mandi and it recommends that no trading activity should be done on the platform in view of the potential threat,” said APMC Shimla and Kinnaur secretary Devraj Kashyap.

A few days back, a team from the IIT-Mandi had visited the site in connection with the restoration of the damaged market yard. Besides recommending no trading on the damaged portion, the report has also suggested that no activity be carried out even on that portion of the yard that was not affected in the landslide. The arhtiyas had used the unaffected portion for trading activity last year. “Though the remaining portion of the platform is structurally stable, it is still in a potential threat zone in case of a landslide,” the report says.

The APMC secretary feels it would be best for everyone to go by the recommendation of the report and not use the unaffected portion. “We will write to the arthiyas to use the platform below the main market yard for trading this season. We are planning to construct a breast wall and retaining wall there to open up more space for the arthiyas. Besides, facilities like toilets and drinking water will be made available at the platform,” he said.

Kashyap said the APMC would write to the IIT to revisit the site for a detailed investigation and suggest remedial measures. “In the meantime, the IIT has asked us to cover the crack on top of the hill by spreading plastic sheets on it,” said Kashyap.

Meanwhile, the report’s recommendations will cause problems to the arhtiyas. They had used the undamaged portion of the yard for trading last year. If they are not allowed to use it this time, they will have to shift to a much smaller yard below the main yard. “There’s hardly any space there, it will be difficult to do any business there,” said an arhtiya.

Will write to arhtiyas: APMC

We will write to the arhtiyas to use the platform below the main market yard for trading. We are planning to construct a breast wall and retaining wall to open up more space for the arhtiyas. Drinking water, toilets will be made available at the platform . — Devraj Kashyap,APMC official

