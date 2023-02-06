Bhattiyat to get Jal Shakti, Forest Department offices

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 5

HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania assured people of opening divisional offices of the Jal Shakti and Forest departments in the Bhattiyat assembly constituency of the district in the near future.

He said this today at the annual prize distribution function of Himalayan Public Senior Secondary School, Chowari. “The opening of divisional offices in the area will fulfil the long standing demand of locals and accelerate the pace of development,” he added.

The Speaker said steps were being taken for the construction of tunnels and ropeways in order to provide remote areas with better connectivity to the district headquarters.

He talked about making efforts for the construction of proposed tunnels on the Holi-Uttarala and Chamba-Tisa-Killar roads. He said the proposal to bring the Draman-Sihunta-Lahru-Jot-Chamba road under the National Highways Authority of India would soon be approved. He added that the Jot road would be made double lane in the next two years.

Pathania also announced an incentive of Rs 21,000 for the Chowari school to promote cultural programmes.