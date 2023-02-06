Bhattiyat to get Jal Shakti, Forest Department offices

Chamba, February 5
HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania assured people of opening divisional offices of the Jal Shakti and Forest departments in the Bhattiyat assembly constituency of the district in the near future.
He said this today at the annual prize distribution function of Himalayan Public Senior Secondary School, Chowari. “The opening of divisional offices in the area will fulfil the long standing demand of locals and accelerate the pace of development,” he added.
The Speaker said steps were being taken for the construction of tunnels and ropeways in order to provide remote areas with better connectivity to the district headquarters.
He talked about making efforts for the construction of proposed tunnels on the Holi-Uttarala and Chamba-Tisa-Killar roads. He said the proposal to bring the Draman-Sihunta-Lahru-Jot-Chamba road under the National Highways Authority of India would soon be approved. He added that the Jot road would be made double lane in the next two years.
Pathania also announced an incentive of Rs 21,000 for the Chowari school to promote cultural programmes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...