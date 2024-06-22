Bhattiyat water issue to be resolved by 2027: Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 21

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said today that the issue of water supply to all villages of the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency would be resolved by June 2027. Pathania was speaking at a public meeting at the time of foundation stone laying ceremony of the Water and Sanitation Centre-Rest House near Leather Mode in Chuwari, which will be constructed by the Jal Shakti Department at a cost of Rs 1.60 crore.

Discussing the development works under the Jal Shakti Division, Chuwari, he mentioned that projects worth Rs 113 crore were currently in progress for the ongoing financial year. Additionally, new projects worth Rs 135 crore would commence within 6 months.

Pathania also highlighted that long-term plans had been made for the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency with the Jal Shakti Department estimating an expenditure of Rs 132 crore on various projects within the next one to two years. The work plans for these projects have already been prepared. Focusing on the immense potential for tourism development in the region, the Assembly Speaker stated that infrastructural development would be prioritised. The Chuwari helipad is being upgraded to a heliport.

