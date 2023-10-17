Bhootnath bridge in Kullu thrown open for light vehicles

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, OCTOBER 16

The Bhootnath bridge in Kullu has been finally restored for light vehicles after about four-and-a-half years. CPS Sunder Singh Thakur today flagged off the traffic from the bridge after completion of the repairs being carried out since January 2020. He said that heavy vehicles would soon be permitted from the bridge.

The 95-metre double lane bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, had developed cracks and inclined from the centre in November 2018 within 5 years of its inauguration. The administration halted the traffic on the bridge from January 6, 2019 in view of safety of commuters. The work for its restoration and repairs at a cost of Rs 2.68 crore began in January 2020.

The tender for repair was awarded to a French company in December 2019 and the repair work was targeted to be completed by May 2020. However, the repair work was delayed due to Covid. The repair work resumed again on August 28, 2020 and PWD authorities stated that the job would be completed within four months. In June 2021, the PWD set the new target of August, 2021 but the bridge failed various tests after the retrofitting works in October 2021.

The experts of the company then decided that the retrofitting work will be done by installing a pillar at the place where the bridge was inclined. The company submitted the design of the pillar to be erected at the place where the bridge inclined in April 2022. The company assured to complete the restoration work by the end of August, 2022. However, it took time to get the design approved by the consultants and complete various other modalities, after which the work began in December 2022.

The CPS also inaugurated a parking lot, having the facility to park 800 to 1,000 vehicles in the Khoriropa area of the town. He was felicitated by the Shahri Nagrik Abhinandan Committee. During his address, he said that the state government was committed to the development of all sections and areas of the society.

