Bhumi pujan of SJVN project performed by Assam CM

Shimla, March 10

Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma performed the bhumi pujan of 50 MW solar project being developed by the SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) in Assam today.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Geeta Kapur said the SJVN had marked its beginning in Assam and was developing three solar projects of 320 MW in the state.

“The 50 MW solar project is being developed at Sitalmari village in Barsola block in district Sonitpur, Assam. It shall be built at a cost of Rs 291 crore. The project will generate 101 million units of green energy in first year and cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years shall be about 2,319 million units,” added Kapur.

“This generated energy shall be supplied to the Assam Power Development Corporation Limited at Rs 3.92 per unit. This solar project will contribute to the nation’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emission with 1,13,653 tonne carbon emission reduction,” she said.

The SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), the renewable arm of the SJVN, is developing three solar projects of 200 MW, 70 MW and 50 MW in Assam. In a historic achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of 70 MW solar project at Dhubri, Assam, on March 4.

Mini Ratna SJVN, has commissioned 13 projects of 2,377 MW of installed capacity and 123 km transmission lines.

“SJVN is on a rapid progression to achieve its shared vision of 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040. This shared vision has been formulated in sync with the commitment of the Government of India of generating 50 per cent energy from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030,” Kapur said.

