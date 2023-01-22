Bhuntar airport ranked 5th in customer satisfaction

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 21

The Kullu-Manali airport at Bhuntar in the district has made a quantum jump in the Customer Satisfaction Index 2022. The airport has been ranked fifth in terms of facilities for passengers among 56 mid-level airports across the country with a passenger load of less than two million. It was ranked 10th among 57 airports in the nation in 2021.

Was 10th among 57 airports in 2021 A survey was conducted under the Customer Satisfaction Index on 33 parameters, including cleanliness and better facilities in the airport

It covered 56 airports across the country with a passenger load of less than two million

The Bhuntar airport got a rating of 4.94 of five in the survey conducted in two rounds from July to Dec

It was ranked 10th among 57 airports in 2021

Airport Director Neeraj Kumar Srivastava said that this had been possible due to the joint efforts of the officials and the staff of the airport. He added, “Efforts will be made for achieving even better ranking in future. The Kullu-Manali airport is always ready to facilitate passengers.”

Aviation experts say that there is more than adequate infrastructure in the airport and it could cater to more flights. At present only one flight between Kullu and Delhi is operating every day while the Kullu-Shimla flight, which was launched recently, operates four days a week.

They say that the airport had up to eight flights a day from Kullu to Delhi, Chandigarh and Shimla in the eighties and that, too, were generally overbooked because the fares were reasonable. They add that even earlier Jagson Airlines had operated Dornier-228 here for quite a long time.

Bhupender Thakur, chief patron, Kullu Travel Agents Association (KTAA), says that it is necessary that other players also start operations to the Kullu airport because the only operational flight of Alliance Air is charging exorbitant fares because of monopoly. He adds that Alliance Air is charging around Rs 26,450 for a one-way 80 minutes direct flight from Kullu to Delhi. “There is a lot of potential in this world famous tourist destination and flight seats are generally not available, especially during the peak season, even at such high fares. With other players coming here, the fares will become competitive, which will benefit the masses. Destinations like Leh, Jaipur and Dharamsala can also be connected with the Kullu airport,” he says.