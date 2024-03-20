Bicycle man maps beauty of Kangra trails

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, March 19

A cyclist pedalling up from Dharamsala to McLeodganj, finally reaching Dharamkot, almost every weekend — this is a feat that would seem impossible to most. But for Rohit, it’s become a habit. On the other days of the week, he cycles through the outskirts of Kangra town and shares the fantastic landscapes he encounters on social media, showcasing the beauty of the Kangra valley.

Kangra resident Rohit quit his 22-year-long banking career and moved to his hometown in January 2020, after his father’s death, to look after his aged mother and farm. As no cars were plying on the roads due to the Covid pandemic, he started started visiting his farm on son’s bicycle, and found great solace in the process.

Over the years, he upgrading from Firefox to trek bikes, moving further and higher every day to finally reach Dharamkot, which looks over McLeodganj.

Rohit loves cycling up to Naddi, McLeodganj and Dharamkot from his home in Kangra on weekends with his friends and has covered every village and road around Kangra and Dharamsala. He has made many friends in villages and inspired the youth to take to cycling.

Rohit has also mapped each and every trail, helping other cyclists to find new routes and compare their performance with others. In the last 18 months, he has covered 10,000 km and in the last four years, he has covered around 25,000 km. In 2021, Rohit stood first in the 5th Shivalik Ultrathon by traversing 80 km in just 6.5 hours.

In 2023, Rohit was appointed the ambassador of health and fitness drive by the Chief Medical Officer of Kangra district. His passion has helped him gain recognition by the ‘Trek Bicycle Corporation India’. On several occasions, Rohit has been blessed by the Dalai Lama and his staff is well aware that he comes up pedalling uphill, a task which thrills him and inspires other.

Rohit is also a keen photographer and takes a lot of pictures from virgin locations to showcase the real beauty of Kangra valley. He shares the pictures on various social media platforms.

“Cycling is my soul, my meditation and Yoga. It may be freezing outside, but I’m will be on my bike and never fall ill,” said Rohit. He had also urged riders to be wear protective gear, helmets, use radar navigation etc.

Rohit said, “I began this year by cycling in the United States and plan to cycle in Switzerland this summer.”

In November this year, Rohit along with his guru Jeremy, who is 70 years old, will be leading a 15-member British cyclists group for a fund raiser for a local NGO. It will be a week-long event covering the entire district of Kangra.

