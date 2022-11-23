Bid to damage poll prospects: Kajal writes to Nadda

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 22

Pawan Kajal, who was BJP candidate from the Kangra constituency, has written to national party president JP Nadda regarding some leaders, who had allegedly worked against him in the recent Assembly elections, and sought action against them.

Sources say that Kajal has accused some BJP leaders in the Kangra constituency, including Munish Sharma, a close friend of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, of working to sabotage his election prospects.

The sources say that in the letter to Nadda, Kajal has alleged that Sharma had even offered money to some village pradhans for working against him.

Kajal told The Tribune that he had sent a confidential complaint to Nadda but surprisingly it was doing rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, Sharma termed Kajal’s charges against him as baseless. “Kajal should prove his allegations. I have worked for the party and all charges levelled against me are baseless. I have worked for the party not only in Kangra but also in the Nagrota Assembly constituency. Leaders of Nagrota will testify the efforts I have made for the party in the elections,” he said.

Kajal, Kangra MLA and former working president of the HPCC, had joined the BJP a month before the announcement of the Assembly elections. The BJP fielded him from the Kangra seat. However, BJP leaders of Kangra opposed his induction into the party. Kulbhash Chaudhary had even contested the elections as an Independent candidate against Kajal.

Now, the fight between Kajal and other BJP leaders in the Kangra constituency has come out in the open. The sources say that Kajal’s supporters have written to some government departments against the BJP leaders, who had allegedly worked against him.

