'Bid to defame pharma industry'

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 31

An attempt is being made to defame the pharma industry of Himachal. The percentage of substandard drugs being produced in the state is less than one per cent. It is even less than the national average of three per cent, said Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil here while on a visit to Kangra district.

The minister, while talking to mediapersons, urged the leaders of political parties not to make statements regarding the quality of drugs being produced in the state. He was responding to question regarding the seizure of substandard drugs in Baddi.

#Dharamsala