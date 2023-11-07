Bid to mislead Hattees on ST status issue: Harshwardhan Chauhan

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 6

Industries and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today said that some people were trying to mislead the Hattee community over the delay in extending the benefit of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to them.

He said a clarification had been sought from the Central Government over some issues and as soon as its report was received, people would be granted the Scheduled Tribe status.

The minister performed the ‘bhumi pujan’ of government degree college at Ronhat, which is running from a private building since 2017.

Chauhan, while addressing a gathering on the occasion, said, “The college was opened in 2017 during the Congress tenure and it is lamentable that it was running from a private building. The absence of a proper building adversely hit academics, sports and other key activities.”

He said that 120 students were studying in the college and girls had enrolled in a large number. The girl students had to travel to other places for higher education and this often hit their educational prospects.

Acceding to the demand of the students and teachers, Chauhan said two lecturers have been appointed in the college and other key requirements would also be fulfilled soon. A sum of Rs 25,000 was presented to the library by the minister.

He said, “The Central Government is meting out a step-motherly treatment to the state. It has given no additional help for relief for the disaster-affected people. More than Rs 10,000 crore loss has been suffered by the state and using our own resources the government has provided relief to the rain-affected families.”

