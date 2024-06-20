Bid to tarnish police image on social media, says ADGP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 19

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Abhishek Trivedi, today rubbished the allegations of alleged assault or misbehaviour with tourists from any particular state and said the image of the Himachal Pradesh Police was being tarnished without ascertaining the facts.

Addressing the media, the ADGP said a video of an incident that happened in the Damtal area of Nurpur police district was being circulated on social media in which the conduct and behaviour of local people as well as the state police was being misrepresented.

Tourists welcome The Himachal Pradesh Police heartily welcome tourists from all over the country as well as abroad and will ensure their safety and security. — Abhishek Trivedi, ADGP (LAW & ORDER)

Sharing the details of the incident, he said, “On the intervening night of June 17 and 18, three persons from the Dinanagar area in Pathankot, Punjab, visited a hotel in the Damtal area and asked the manager for a room on rent. The manager expressed his inability to give a room, as the hotel was fully occupied. On this, the Punjab residents sat in the parking outside the hotel and before leaving they vandalised five vehicles bearing Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan registration numbers parked there.”

The ADGP said on receiving information from the hotel’s management, a police team reached the spot and took action as per the law. The hotel owner compensated the vehicle owners and did not even charge them for their stay and food, he added.

“No complaint of any kind has been registered by any vehicle owner with Damtal police,” he added.

The ADGP said Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state and many tourists come here from all over India and abroad. “The Himachal Pradesh Police heartily welcomes tourists from all over the country as well as abroad and is always ready to ensure their safety and security,” he said.

Recently, similar allegations of misconduct with tourists were also made against the locals as well as tourists in two separate incidents that occurred in Chamba district. The police had rubbished the allegations and provided the details of the incidents.

