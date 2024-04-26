Big dip in road mishaps last year: Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 25

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, while speaking at the Road Safety Award Ceremony organised at Police Headquarters here today, said road safety was not just a matter of rules and regulations, but also required strict enforcement of these rules. It was the collective responsibility of every individual, community and institution for fostering cooperation during road mishaps, he added.

“Himachal Pradesh, being a hilly state, faces more challenges in regard to road safety. Our resolve is to overcome these challenges through proactive measures, education and innovative strategies and we are striving to create a culture of safety on our roads,” the Governor said.

Due to the improved road connectivity in the state, the tourism surge has been remarkable, particularly during the weekends and the peak tourist season, he added. As per the data available, on average, around 10,000 vehicles enter the state on weekends during tourist season, he said.

The Governor said the Himachal Pradesh Police, the Transport Department, Public Works Department and other allied departments were jointly taking effective measures to identify black spots, which was contributing to the reduction of road mishaps.

He said due to the collective efforts, a significant reduction in road traffic accidents, deaths and injuries had been observed during 2023 as compared to 2022.

“A total of 2,253 accidents, 889 deaths and 3,304 injuries were recorded in 2023, while 2,597 accidents, 1,032 deaths and 4,063 injuries were recorded in the year 2022. In comparison to 2022, there has been a 13 per cent reduction in accidents, 14 per cent reduction in deaths and 18 per cent reduction in injuries in the state,” he said.

The Governor honoured police personnel, officials of the Public Works and Transport departments, personnel from the National Highway Authority of India and people associated with the media for their significant contribution to road safety.

The Governor also released a song on road safety prepared by the Police Department.

Earlier, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu welcomed the Governor and honoured him.

