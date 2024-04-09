Big relief for BJP as Maheshwar lends support to actor

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, APRIL 8

In a major relief for the BJP, former MP and veteran BJP leader Maheshwar Singh has decided along with his supporters today to work for Modi and support Mandi parliamentary constituency BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.

Was a frontrunner Maheshwar was seen as the frontrunner for the BJP ticket from Mandi constituency as he had won three of the six general Lok Sabha elections contested by him on BJP's ticket

He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1992 as a BJP nominee and remained member of various committees

Maheshwar has a stronghold in the constituency and his decision to support the BJP has come as a big relief for the party and the first-timer Kangana

Over 1,000 supporters participated in the meeting called by the BJP stalwart at his residence today after his recent sojourn in Delhi. The leader said that he was a dedicated party worker and would remain with the party. He added that he would canvass for Kangana, whether the party gives him any recognition or not. He said that he would continue to work for the people.

Earlier, the leader had expressed his displeasure on the party ticket from Mandi being given to Kangana Ranaut, ignoring his claim. In a move for damage control, former CM and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur had called upon him at his residence to convince him but Maheshwar was not pacified and conveyed his message through Thakur, who had said that the matter would be discussed with the party higher-ups.

The BJP had announced ticket from Kullu Sadar to Maheshwar in the 2022 Assembly polls but snatched it at the last moment due to rebellion by his son Hiteshwar from Banjar. He had withdrawn his nomination as an independent candidate after meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda in Shimla, who had assured to give him due weightage and adjustment. However, Maheshwar has not been given any recognizable post so far and now his claim for the Lok Sabha ticket was also ignored.

Many BJP office bearers and workers had also raised questions on the ticket given to Kangana stating that it was not appropriate to give ticket to those who do not even have primary membership of the party. Some of the disgruntled leaders had also approached the party high command to reconsider their decision. BJP dissidents and rebels who were denied party ticket during the last Assembly elections had also resented being ignored. The LoP had started damage control after the voices of dissidence.

