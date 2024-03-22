Big relief to farmers, CPRI to resume potato seed production in Kufri, Fagu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 21

In a major relief to the farmers, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Potato Research of India (CPRI), Shimla, has been granted the permission to produce potato seeds in its Kurfi and Fagu farms and the same would be resumed later this year.

The production of potato seeds and movement of tubers in the CPRI farms Fagu and Kufri area in Shimla district was prohibited in 2018 after the Centre imposed a home quarantine in these areas due to the detection of cyst nematode. Similar conditions were also found in other hilly states, including Uttarakhand as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

The step was taken to prevent further spread of cyst nematode. As a result, the production of nucleus and breeder seeds at the CPRI’s Kufri and Fagu farm was closed, due to which the farmers were suffering huge losses.

However, after the CPRI scientists came up with a solution, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, on March 6, granted the permission for the movement of potato seed tubers with special conditions for Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Chamba, Kullu and Kangra districts.

CPRI Scientist Dr Aarti Bairwa said the ICAR-CPRI developed seed treatment protocol to decontaminate freshly harvested seed potato tubers from the potato cyst nematodes-infested areas. “As per the protocol, seed tubers can be treated with sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl) at 2 per cent for 30 minutes for cent-per cent disintegration of cyst wall followed by rinse with water twice to remove excess NaOCl and shade effect,” she said.

“The solution once prepared can be used 12 times for a period of 30 minutes per soak without affecting the efficacy on cyst degradation,” she added.

ICAR-CPRI Director Dr Brajesh Singh while addressing a press conference said on the basis of this seed treatment, the institute had requested the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for relaxation in home quarantine which was granted by the ministry.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kufri #Shimla