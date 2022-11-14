Bigwigs whose political fortunes are at stake in Himachal Pradesh

Jai Ram Thakur (57)

Jai Ram Thakur, CM, is contesting from Seraj in Mandi from where he has won five elections. If the BJP wins, Thakur will become the only CM after Virbhadra Singh, who managed to win for the second consecutive term, a major feat in Himachal’s political history as no government has been repeated since 1985.

JP Nadda (61)

With HP being the home state of JP Nadda, the stakes are high for the BJP chief as winning the state by breaking the tradition of no government repeating it is an uphill task that he faces. The BJP has gone to the polls banking more on PM Modi, considering the emotional connect he shares with Himachal.

Pratibha Singh (66)

Pratibha Singh, MP and widow of Virbhadra Singh, spearheaded the party campaign. Having won the 2021 Lok Sabha bypoll from Mandi, CM’s home turf, she gave the Congress the much-needed breather. Though she is not contesting, being an MP, she too is being considered as a CM contender.

Suresh Bhardwaj (70)

Suresh Bhardwaj, a seasoned politician, who is a four-time MLA, is facing the biggest challenge of his political career after his constituency was shifted from Shimla (Urban) to Kasumpti at the last minute. Having made formidable gains despite being on a new ground, he has made the contest keen in Kasumpti.

Asha Kumari (67)

A six-time MLA, who has won the 1985, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2007 and 2017 elections, this will be Asha’s seventh term as an MLA if she wins from Dalhousie in Chamba. Having won the last elections by a slender margin of 556 votes in 2017, she is sure to get an important responsibility if the Congress wins.

Mukesh Agnihotri (60)

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri is trying his luck for the fourth time from Haroli in Una. A journalist-turned politician, Mukesh will be in the reckoning for the CM’s post if the Congress wins. He has won three elections in 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Sukhvinder Sukhu (58)

Sukhvinder Sukhu, a third time MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur, is also a front-runner for the post of CM. He had been the state Congress president for six years and is now heading the important Congress election campaign committee.

#BJP #jai ram thakur #jp nadda #mukesh agnihotri #pratibha singh #Sukhvinder Sukhu #virbhadra singh