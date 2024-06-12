Bihar man, and his unicycle, find home in Dharamsala

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, June 11

A young boy is often seen, treading his way through the busy lanes of Dharamsala, mounted on an electric vehicle having just one tyre. It is absolutely spectacular to watch this young lad weaving his way through the hustle and bustle, an act totally new to the town. Not only this, he is an ardent photographer, who captures and later shares unique videos of the majestic mountains in Dharamsala.

He is Rajanshu Ujjwal, originally from Bihar, who embarked on a transformative journey to finally reach Dharamsala in 2020, amidst the chaos of the Covid pandemic. Mesmerised by its climate and scenic beauty, he has now settled here permanently.

Talking to The Tribune, Rajanshu said after graduating in 2016, he felt a calling away from the bustling cities. It led him to create ‘HackerFarm’ near Bangalore and Mysore, a unique camping setup, where technology and nature met.

It was here that he came in contact with Freeman Murray, a visionary expat entrepreneur and founder of the Electric Unicycle Club. Rajanshu delved into a lifestyle that combined low-cost living, sustainability and advanced tech learning as he says, “Freeman introduced us to electric unicycles, a novel concept in India. The unicycles had a steep learning curve, often taking months to master. Ever since electric unicycles have become my trusted companions. They teach me balance and offer unparalleled freedom of movement without leaving a carbon footprint.”

Rajanshu came to Dharamsala with a few unicycles, hoping for a brief mountain escape, but the majestic Dhauladhar were difficult to leave. Rajanshu’s friends from the Sainik School were working remotely from Khaniyara in Dharamsala, which is now his new home. During one of his summer camps in Rakkar and Khaniyara, he shared this innovative mode of transport with locals, sparking curiosity and excitement among them.

On a single charge, the unicycle can travel over 100 km, making it a perfect eco-friendly transportation solution. Nicknamed Sunny, he adds, “Every day, I explore the picturesque villages around Dharamsala, Palampur, Baijnath, Kangra and Ranital, covering 30-40 km on my unicycle. These rides allow me to immerse myself in nature’s beauty and connect with the local community in ways words can scarcely describe.”

“I’ve taught several locals to ride unicycles, such as Piyush and Yamen from Khaniyara, Rohit Rana from Downtown Cafe in Palampur and Kanav Kaushal from Dharamsala. Seeing them embrace this new skill has been incredibly rewarding,” he added.

To capture the breathtaking scenery and his unicycling adventures, Rajanshu uses drones in allowed zones, setting them in active track mode.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Dharamsala #Electric Vehicle