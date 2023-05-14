Bihar migrant worker held for Rs 7 lakh burglary

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 13

The local police today arrested a migrant labourer from Bihar in connection with a burglary in the house of a retired Army officer here and recovered Rs 85,000.

On Monday, the gang targeted a retired Army officer residing on the outskirts of the town and stole cash and jewellery over Rs 7 lakh.

Talking to mediapersons here, SHO Sandeep Sharma said the accused had been identified as Bhola.

He said a gang of five persons was operating from a house taken on rent at Gupat Ganga in Kangra. Four accomplices of the arrested accused had also been identified and would be arrested soon, the SHO added.