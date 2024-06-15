Bihar trainee officers meet Speaker

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 14

The officers selected for various posts by the Bihar Public Service Commission today paid a courtesy visit to Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

These 59 trainee officers selected from Bihar Public Service Commission are undergoing training at the Himachal Pradesh Public Administration Institute, Fairlawn, under the Bharat Darshan programme. The trainees include Bihar Administrative Service Officer, BDO, DPRO, Excise and Taxation Officer, Panchayat Officer and tehsildar level officials.

Addressing them , Pathania said the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly was the first paperless Vidhan Sabha of the country where all the work is done online.

Pathania said that the Council Chamber was a historical building which was constructed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh in 1920-25. While the Council Chamber was the National Assembly, it also had the honour of being the Punjab Legislative Assembly and Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Pathania said the Council Chamber was witness to many historical events. The proposal for women’s right to vote was moved here by Motilal Nehru and it was passed.

