Bikers from outside state create ruckus, allege locals

Kullu, April 3

With the onset of summers, bikers, mostly from outside the state, have started coming to Kullu and Manali. Locals rue that some of these bikers ride very fast and without helmets, putting their as well as others’ life at risk.

They said some bikers move in a zigzag manner on the road, often with more than two persons riding pillion. "Often, they do not let other vehicles overtake. This hinders in movement of other vehicles and also leads to traffic jams," they added.

Rahul, a local, said these bikers also become the cause of accidents. "They engage in disputes if anyone objects to their behaviour and some of them are even armed with swords, knives and sticks," he alleged.

Rajeev, another resident of the area, alleges many of these bikers come from Punjab and they ride with utter disregard to the norms. He said it was a matter of regret that these people travelled without wearing safety helmets.

Another resident, Ankur, said it was a matter of surprise that these bikers commuted such a long distance by breaking the laws and evading the police. He said while purchasing goods from shops in the areas lacking parking facility in Kullu town, the police challan the locals for idle parking even for a couple of minutes, but these bikers went scot-free.

On March 5 last year, about 100 motorcyclists from Punjab created ruckus at the Green Tax barrier in Manali and engaged in an altercation with the staff over the green tax. The two-wheelers from outside the state are levied with a composite environmental fund and charged Rs 100 to enter or cross the Manali town. The bike riders parked their motorcycles on the road and started raising slogans. The then Manali SDM Surender Thakur had to rush to the spot with the police to bring the situation under control.

