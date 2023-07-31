Bikes illegally parked on hospital premises

Motorcyclists have turned the premises of Regional Hospital Kullu, which provides health facilities to residents of three districts, into a parking lot. One can see two-wheelers parked even outside the medicine counter. This causes a lot of problems for ambulance drivers, patients and their attendants. The hospital management should take stern action against the violators and the police should impound the illegally parked vehicles. —Gaurav, Kullu

vegetable vendors Fleecing residents

Even after the prices of vegetables, including tomato, have come down, some vendors have been quoting prices as per their will, showing utter disregard for the rates fixed by the authorities. The administration must conduct surprise checks and impose penalties on vendors who fleece the residents. —Kaustabh, Shimla

Residents suffering due to water shortage

though the residents have been suffering due to the continuous shortage of water in the city, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited has barely done anything to resolve the issue. The water supply in the city was restored after a gap of eight days, but was discontinued for close to a week again. Water shortage during the monsoon season has become the norm. —Garima Negi, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Kullu