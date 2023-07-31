Bikes illegally parked on hospital premises

Motorcyclists have turned the premises of Regional Hospital Kullu, which provides health facilities to residents of three districts, into a parking lot. One can see two-wheelers parked even outside the medicine counter. This causes a lot of problems for ambulance drivers, patients and their attendants. The hospital management should take stern action against the violators and the police should impound the illegally parked vehicles. —Gaurav, Kullu
vegetable vendors Fleecing residents
Even after the prices of vegetables, including tomato, have come down, some vendors have been quoting prices as per their will, showing utter disregard for the rates fixed by the authorities. The administration must conduct surprise checks and impose penalties on vendors who fleece the residents. —Kaustabh, Shimla
Residents suffering due to water shortage
though the residents have been suffering due to the continuous shortage of water in the city, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited has barely done anything to resolve the issue. The water supply in the city was restored after a gap of eight days, but was discontinued for close to a week again. Water shortage during the monsoon season has become the norm. —Garima Negi, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...