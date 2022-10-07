Bilaspur AIIMS to be apex body for research, medical education

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 6

The Cabinet today gave approval to the draft MoU between the state government and the Central Government for making AIIMS an apex body for medical education and research and for providing super-specialty levels of healthcare.

Other key decisions Cabinet approved revision of pay structure for regular teaching faculty and librarians in technical institutions

It also gave its nod to reconstitute Kasauli Planning Area

The NOC given to Vivekanand Medical Research Trust, Palampur, for 40 seats of BSc Nursing

It decided to open a new police station at Balichowki in Mandi district and an ITI at Deha in Chopal

The nod was given at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today. The AIIMS at Bilaspur, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, will also function as a training centre for doctors, nurses and health workers, providing medical and paramedical courses both at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The AIIMS will also conduct international and national conferences and provide a place for achieving excellence in the medical field.

The Cabinet approved the revision of pay structure for the existing regular teaching faculty and librarians working in degree level technical institutions in the state as per All-India Council for Technical Educations (AICTE) norms. The revised pay scale would be given from prospective date and arrears from January 1, 2016, would be paid as per state government orders.

The Cabinet decided to engage/re-engage services of 40 PTA teachers who were engaged/re-engaged after closure of PTA policy. Only services of those who fulfil the requisite qualification as per Recruitment and Promotion Rules would be re-engaged.

It also gave its nod to reconstitute the Kasauli Planning Area by excluding some areas and including them in the Special Areas Development Authority (SADA), Jabli, for ensuring their planned development.

The Cabinet also gave a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Vivekanand Medical Research Trust, Palampur, for 40 seats of BSc Nursing. Approval was given to open a new government degree college at Pangna in Mandi district and the re-starting of a college Narag in Sirmaur district was also approved.

The Cabinet decided to open a new police station at Balichowki in Mandi district and an ITI at Deha in Chopal of Shimla district along with creation and filling of posts.

The Cabinet approved the creation of 10 Patwar circles at Mathal, Sanrli, Manola, Kandi-3, Bhenra, Navidhar and Kuther in Karsog tehsil and at Kotla-Khunla, Kharsi and Jharad in Mandi district along with creation and filling of the requisite posts.

The Cabinet decided to re-name Government Senior Secondary School Maloh in Mandi district in memory of Shaheed Deenanath and a as mark of respect to the martyr. It approved upgrade of community health centre (CHC) Nalagarh to 200-bed health institution.

