Bilaspur former MLA’s son held in firing case

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 27

The police today arrested Puranjan Thakur, son of a former Bilaspur MLA, and Sandeep, alias Sandy, a resident of Sungal village, in the firing incident outside the judicial complex in Bilsapur on June 20.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Chahal said that the police were trying to trace Puranjan following information revealed by arrested shooter Sunny Gill that the former MLA’s son was involved in the incident.

The SP said that Sandy had prior information about the incident and was also involved in firing. He added that the accused would be produced before court to seek police custody. He expected the facts of the case to be revealed soon.

