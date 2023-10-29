Bilaspur lad makes it to IMA

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 28

A young engineer belonging to remote Jamthali Ghat village in Bilaspur district has been selected for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

Shubham Thakur is an engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, and was working in a multi-national company before being selected for the IMA. He said that joining the Indian Army was his long-cherished dream. Rajesh Thakur, father of Shubham, is an exserviceman.

#Bilaspur #Hamirpur