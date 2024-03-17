Bilaspur man bags fellowship for law PhD at University of Birmingham

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 16

Aman Thakur from Bilaspur has bagged a fellowship for pursuing PhD in law at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom. He cracked the international competitive test for securing the seat at the university in a result declared recently.

Thakur, son of Ravinder Thakur, a retired DSP from Kot Chhadlu village of the district, had done his LLM in international law from the University of Oslo in Norway, specialising in human rights. The entire expenditure of over Rs 1.5 crore of four years for the PhD programme would be borne by the Indian Government.

Aman said he had worked as an assistant professor of law and visiting faculty at various universities in India. He added that his mother Nirmla Thakur and father Ravinder Thakur had always encouraged him for studies.

