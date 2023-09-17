Bilaspur to get AstroTurf hockey field: Anurag

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 16

An AstroTurf hockey field of international standards will be built at the Kahlur Sports Complex in Bilaspur at a cost of Rs 7 crore. This was stated by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur at the inauguration of the 33rd sports competition organised by the group of Sarswati Schools int Bilaspur today.

Earlier, a cricket stadium and an athletics ground were built at a cost of Rs 8 crore, along with an indoor stadium for other sports. Once the AstroTurf field was ready, the sports complex would be equipped with international-level facilities for the players. Besides Bilaspur, the players from other districts would also benefit from that project, he added.

Anurag said Saraswati Schools were known for imparting values and discipline to children along with quality education. The students of these schools excelled in sports as well. Nishad Kumar of Saraswati Vidya Mandir won a medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics, he said.

Anurag lambasted the INDIA alliance for boycotting some journalists of the mainstream media. He said the act was an attempt to suppress the freedom of Press. He said the people of India would not accept leaders who showed disrespect to the Constitution and Sanatan values. The leaders of the INDIA alliance had nothing to do with the development of the country. They had come together only to further their wicked motives, he alleged.

In all, 312 students from seven districts are participating in the three-day athletics championship. They will participate in various events, including 100m, 200m, 300m, 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m races, besides long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin throw and cross-country.

#Anurag Thakur #Bilaspur #Hamirpur #Hockey