Bilaspur youth wins Open Half Marathon

Mandi, March 11

Anish Kumar of Bilaspur district won the 21-km Half Marathon organised to mark the International Shivratri Festival in Mandi yesterday. He completed the distance in 1:10:40 hours and was honoured with an amount of Rs 21,000. Rajender Kumar and Ramesh Kumar, both from Mandi, got the second and third place, respectively.

Gargi of Kangra district stood first in the women’s Half Marathon. She was awarded Rs 15,000 prize. Mansi Thakur of Balh, Mandi, stood second and Aastha from Jogindernagar came third.

In the 3-km fun race of the 10-16 year age group, Saurabh Thakur, Gaurav and Aditya Kumar stood first, second and third, respectively. In the 17-35 year age group, Chaman Lal, Rustam and Bakshish stood first, second and third, respectively.

In the 36-60 age group, Tara Chand, Sukh Ram and Tulsi Ram stood first, second and third, respectively. In the above-60 age group, Gopal Singh, Harbans Singh and Surender Singh stood first, second and third, respectively. In the 3-km fun run, those bagging the first, second and third positions were awarded Rs 4,100, Rs 3,100 and Rs 2,100, respectively.

The winners were awarded by DIG (Central Zone) G. Siva Kumar. The race was flagged off by Mandi Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma.

