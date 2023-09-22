Bill allowing govt to be part of farm varsity VCs’ selection passed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 21

The Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed in the Vidhan Sabha today with the BJP accusing the government of trying to erode the autonomy of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Palampur, and Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni in Solan.

Heated exchanges took place between the treasury and opposition benches as the BJP demanded the withdrawal of the amendment Bill. The BJP legislators trouped into the well of the House to register their protest as the government did not accede to their request.

Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma and Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar said that the sole motive of the amendment Bill was to facilitate interference of the government in the two universities that enjoyed good all-India rankings.

#Agriculture #BJP #Congress #Palampur #Shimla