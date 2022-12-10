Bill tabled in LS for ST status to Hattees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

A day after the BJP lost the Himachal Pradesh elections, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda today introduced in the Lok Sabha the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 to grant the Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to the Hattee community of the Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur district.

The Bill would amend the existing law to include Hattees in the ST list. It would be taken up for consideration and passage next week.

However, the Cabinet’s approval of the proposal cut no ice with the Hattees and the BJP lost both Shillai and Renukaji constituencies in Sirmaur district where the community has a substantial presence.