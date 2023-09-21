Bill to repeal 13 obsolete laws tabled

Shimla, September 20

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today tabled the Himachal Pradesh Repealing Bill (2023) to repeal 13 Acts, some of them belonging to the colonial era, which had lost relevance and become redundant.

He said, “The retention of these Acts, separate, independent or distinct, is unnecessary, so they need to be repealed.” The principal objective of repealing these laws was to remove them from the statute book to bring in clarity, he added.

“These laws have become irrelevant or dysfunctional. They have served their purpose and outlived their utility,” read the objects and reasons for the Repealing Bill.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar tabled the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the Vidhan Sabha. This Bill will ensure that the state government has a role in the selection of the Vice-Chancellors of these varsities.

The minister said, “In Section 2, 23 and 24 of the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986, there is no role of the democratically-elected government in the appointment of the Vice-Chancellors though it provides grant-in-aid.” He added that there was no role of the government in shaping higher learning at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Palampur, and Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni in Solan.

The objects and reasons of the Bill state that a new Section 55, empowering the government to make rules for carrying out these changes, is being inserted. — TNS

Acts to be abrogated

Presidency Small Cause Courts Act 1882

Agriculturists Loans Act 1884

Provincial Small Cause Courts Act 1887

Punjab Tobacco Vend Fees (Repealing) Act 1953

Himachal Pradesh Private Forest Act 1954

Punjab Labour Welfare Fund Act 1965

Himachal Pradesh Paramedical Council Act 2003

Mandi Minor Forest Produce Exploitation and Export Act 1997

Chamba Minor Forest Produce Exploitation and Export Act 2003

Punjab Professions, Trades, Callings and Employment Taxation (Himachal Repealing) Act 1968

Himachal Pradesh Preservation of Forest and Maintenance of Supplies of Forest Based Essential Commodities Act 1984

Himachal Pradesh Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishment) Act 1999

Himachal Pradesh Administrative Tribunal (Transfer of Decided and Pending Cases and Applications) Act 2008

#Agriculture #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu