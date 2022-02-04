Himachal: Billing sees 1ft snow; Bara Bhangal loses connectivity

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 3

Upper reaches of Dhauladhar hills and Chhota Bhangal and Bara Bhangal areas of the Palampur region experienced heavy snowfall in the past 24 hours, while lower areas received heavy rain.

The Palampur region is in the grip of a severe cold wave. Bara Bhangal is cut off from the rest of the state following heavy snowfall at the Thamsar Pass located at the height of 19,000 feet. One feet of snow was recorded at Billing, a major tourist resort and paragliding site, and Kothi Kohar in Chhota Bhangal till this afternoon.

Normal life was affected in the region. Power supply and transport services were also been hit. Many parts of Baijnath, Jaisinghpur, Sulaha and adjoining areas remained without power for hours following a snag in transmission lines feeding many parts of Kangra.

Vehicular traffic to Chhota Bhangal and Billing came to a standstill following heavy snowfall. No bus could reach upper areas of Chhota Bhangal today. The administration suspended paragliding at Bir Billing. Meanwhile, tourists have been advised not to visit Billing as the road is covered with snow at many stretches. Hundreds of light and heavy vehicles are reportedly stranded at Multhan, Kothi Kohar, Luhardi, Bir, Billing, and Barot. Many villages are without power supply since last night after uprooted trees fell on power supply lines.