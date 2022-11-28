Bills pending, power to 563 to be snapped in Chamba

Chamba, November 27
Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has issued orders to cut temporarily power connections of 563 defaulters, who come under the Chamba electrical subdivision number-I.
An amount of around Rs 35 lakh is pending as power bills. According to an official communiqué of the HPSEBL management issued here said the field staff had started the process of disconnecting the connections of the defaulters in the areas falling in and around Chamba.
Now, they would have to pay an additional fee of Rs 250 along with the pending bill amount for the restoration of power reconnection within 15 days, the communiqué added. Even after this, if the defaulters fail to deposit the pending bill, action would be taken, it read.
