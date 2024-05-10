Bin overflowing with garbage

GARBAGE is not being cleared regularly in the Bhatakuffar area in Shimla, affecting the cleanliness in this area. People throw the trash into a bin in the area, but since it’s not removed, monkeys take it out while foraging for eatables. It’s evident that the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to this spot. In the interest of cleanliness and health security, they must get garbage lifted from the area regularly. Sarita, Shimla

Roadside parking, frequent jams at Chhota Shimla

VEHICLES are often parked on the roadside on the stretch of the road from Kasumpti to Chhota Shimla, causing frequent traffic jams. This leads to an unnecessary delay for the commuters. The police should keep an eye out for people who park their vehicles on the roadside and fine them. Manoj, Shimla

Shortage of nurses in chemotherapy ward

THERE is a shortage of nurses in the chemotherapy ward of the cancer hospital at the IGMC here. Due to the lack of adequate staff, patients have to wait for a very long time to get their cannulas fixed and injections administered. The hospital authorities should depute more nurses in the chemotherapy ward so that the patients are not troubled. Rajender, Theog

