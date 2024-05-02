Bindal accuses Sukhu govt of ‘fiscal mismanagement’

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 1

BJP state president Rajiv Bindal today lambasted the Congress-led state government for “lack of development and fiscal mismanagement”. He was speaking while campaigning at Kolar village in the Nahan Assembly constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.

Bindal asserted that the Congress government had failed to effectively utilise funds allocated by the Central government under key initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Instead of channeling these resources towards development projects, the state government had squandered them, hindering the implementation of vital infrastructure projects in the state, he claimed .

He accused the Congress government of obstructing positive agendas of the Centre by focusing more on blaming it than on governance and public welfare.

Highlighting what he described as the dearth of development initiatives, Bindal claimed that the Congress government had failed to initiate construction of schools, colleges, hospitals, primary health centres or any other essential public infrastructure projects. He also accused the government of shutting 1500 institutions that were set up during the previous BJP-led government in the state, which he argued had left the populace disillusioned with the current state government.

He also criticised the mounting debt burden on the state, alleging that the Congress government had accrued a staggering debt of Rs 25,000 crore within just 16 months of assuming power. Additionally, he said that the recent acquisition of further Rs 6,200 crore in loans during the election period painted a grim picture of fiscal irresponsibility.

Bindal termed the Congress government as the most ineffective in the state’s 70-year history.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Nahan