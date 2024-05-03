Bindal: Congress has accepted poll defeat

Our Correspondent

Una, May 2

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today claimed that Congress leaders had accepted that their candidates would lose the Lok Sabha elections and the six Assembly byelections in the state.

Bindal, while addressing mediapersons at the party office near Una city, said state Congress president Pratibha Singh had stated that the party organisation and the government were not working in tandem and that it was difficult to ensure victory in the given circumstances.

He said that while in Una, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan had stated that even if the Congress loses all six Assembly byelections, the government would not be in minority. He claimed that Chauhan had accepted a Congress rout in the byelections.

Bindal claimed the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats and the six Assembly byelections in the state. He added that the situation in the Congress was evident from the fact that its six MLAs had openly revolted against the Chief Minister.

