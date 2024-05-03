Bindal: Congress has accepted poll defeat

Una, May 2
BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today claimed that Congress leaders had accepted that their candidates would lose the Lok Sabha elections and the six Assembly byelections in the state.
Bindal, while addressing mediapersons at the party office near Una city, said state Congress president Pratibha Singh had stated that the party organisation and the government were not working in tandem and that it was difficult to ensure victory in the given circumstances.
He said that while in Una, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan had stated that even if the Congress loses all six Assembly byelections, the government would not be in minority. He claimed that Chauhan had accepted a Congress rout in the byelections.
Bindal claimed the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats and the six Assembly byelections in the state. He added that the situation in the Congress was evident from the fact that its six MLAs had openly revolted against the Chief Minister.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to fight Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son
Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...
Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing
An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...
India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam
Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground