Bindal seeks strict action over ‘cow slaughter’ photographs

Nahan, June 19
A controversy is brewing over photos depicting cow slaughter that were uploaded on social media, igniting outrage and calls for swift legal action against the accused. BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today condemned the incident and demanded immediate action against him.
Bindal said that a young man, allegedly belonging to a minority community, was accused of slaughtering a cow in a different state and sharing its photos on various social media platforms. “This act has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community,” he added.
He said, “The intention behind this act seems to be to incite public sentiments and disrupt social harmony.” He urged the Himachal Pradesh Government to take strict action against the suspect.
Bindal disapproved of the police statement which suggested that the incident had occurred outside Himachal Pradesh. He called for the immediate arrest of the accused and severe punishment for him for the act.
