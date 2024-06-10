 Bindravani gets intelligent traffic management system : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Bindravani gets intelligent traffic management system

Bindravani gets intelligent traffic management system

Installed on Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi district

Bindravani gets intelligent traffic management system

The objective of the system is to streamline the traffic flow, reduce accidents and optimise travel efficiency. Tribune Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 9

To reduce congestion and enhance safety on one of Himachal Pradesh’s crucial highways, the Chandigarh-Manali route, the authorities have installed the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) on the stretch at Bindravani in the district.

Key features

  • Real-Time Traffic Monitoring: Through CCTV cameras, strategically positioned along the highway, the authorities can continuously monitor the movement of vehicles.
  • Dynamic Traffic Signal Control: The implementation of adaptive traffic signals ensures optimal traffic flow by adjusting signal timing based on the prevailing conditions. This dynamic approach minimises wait times at intersections.
  • Smart Traffic Enforcement: With the integration of automated licence plate recognition technology, law enforcement agencies can efficiently enforce traffic regulations.
  • Emergency Response Integration: The ITMS integrates with emergency response systems, facilitating rapid assistance in case of accidents or medical emergencies.

The objective of the system is to streamline the traffic flow, reduce accidents and optimise travel efficiency.

Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said the ITMS became operational on the Chandigarh-Manali route at Bindravani on Saturday. He said the system will help regulate traffic in the region and monitor violators round the clock. With the help of the system, the offenders will be issued fines.

“The traffic violators will be notified about fines through SMS alerts. The payment of fines can be made online within 15 days at www.echallan.parivahan.gov.in or at the Bindravani ITMS police station. If a violator fails to pay the fine, the case may be forwarded to the relevant court,” the ASP added.

Taking about the advantage of the cutting-edge technology, the ASP said the system promises to revolutionise how traffic is managed and monitored. This strategic location, prone to congestion due to its proximity to major tourist destinations like Manali, often experiences traffic bottlenecks, especially during the peak seasons.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Manali #Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

2
Punjab

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

3
India

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

4
India

Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd consecutive term; 71 ministers take oath, 5 allies get one Cabinet berth each

5
India

Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswamy to be inducted, Anurag dropped

6
India

Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government

7
Himachal

Kangana slap row: 3-member SIT formed; farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

8
J & K

9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire

9
India

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Canada’s intelligence chief made unannounced visits to India twice this year

10
India

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Ravneet Bittu sounded

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after terror attack

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack

State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drone...

Modi’s coalition concert on

Modi’s coalition concert on

Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...

2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

The incident takes place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli...

Be humble, rise to people’s hopes, PM tells ministers

Be humble, rise to people’s hopes, PM tells ministers

SIT formed in Kangana slap case

SIT formed in Kangana slap case


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

Lying closed since 2015, Gol Bagh public swimming pool yet to make a splash

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

UT decision on power tariff arbitrary: Manish Tewari

BJP celebrates PM’s swearing-in

Mohali murder: Post-mortem reveals eight fatal injuries

SIT formed in Kangana slap case

East Delhi MP-elect Harsh Malhotra sworn in as MoS

East Delhi MP-elect Harsh Malhotra sworn in as MoS

Water crisis: Atishi shoots off letter to Haryana CM Saini

Short circuit causes fire at gaming zone in CP’s M block

286% jump in defective number plate violations in Capital

IYC holds protest against NEET paper leak scam

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Minor girl raped for three months

Jalandhar Planning Board for probe into Rs 10 cr embezzlement

Mahan Kosh published by Punjab Language Department remains unavailable for months

Ignored by govt, flood-hit Doaba voted against AAP

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Bihar man’s murder case cracked with arrest of two

Double murder rocks city

City’s Keshav Dharni bags AIR 365 in JEE (Advanced)

BJP workers celebrate Modi 3.0 govt

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Fatehgarh Sahib boy selected for Asian championship

Man held with stolen truck

Body found

Patiala: iQuest student tops NEET