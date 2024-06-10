Bindravani gets intelligent traffic management system

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 9

To reduce congestion and enhance safety on one of Himachal Pradesh’s crucial highways, the Chandigarh-Manali route, the authorities have installed the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) on the stretch at Bindravani in the district.

Key features Real-Time Traffic Monitoring: Through CCTV cameras, strategically positioned along the highway, the authorities can continuously monitor the movement of vehicles.

Dynamic Traffic Signal Control: The implementation of adaptive traffic signals ensures optimal traffic flow by adjusting signal timing based on the prevailing conditions. This dynamic approach minimises wait times at intersections.

Smart Traffic Enforcement: With the integration of automated licence plate recognition technology, law enforcement agencies can efficiently enforce traffic regulations.

Emergency Response Integration: The ITMS integrates with emergency response systems, facilitating rapid assistance in case of accidents or medical emergencies.

The objective of the system is to streamline the traffic flow, reduce accidents and optimise travel efficiency.

Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said the ITMS became operational on the Chandigarh-Manali route at Bindravani on Saturday. He said the system will help regulate traffic in the region and monitor violators round the clock. With the help of the system, the offenders will be issued fines.

“The traffic violators will be notified about fines through SMS alerts. The payment of fines can be made online within 15 days at www.echallan.parivahan.gov.in or at the Bindravani ITMS police station. If a violator fails to pay the fine, the case may be forwarded to the relevant court,” the ASP added.

Taking about the advantage of the cutting-edge technology, the ASP said the system promises to revolutionise how traffic is managed and monitored. This strategic location, prone to congestion due to its proximity to major tourist destinations like Manali, often experiences traffic bottlenecks, especially during the peak seasons.

