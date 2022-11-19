Bio-metric attendance in all departments, boards, corporations

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 18

The state government today directed all the departments, board, corporations and universities to start bio-metric attendance in view of the High Court directives.

Deputy Secretary (Personnel) Balbir Singh today shot off a letter to all Administrative Secretaries, heads of departments, all divisional commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Managing Directors of all boards and corporations in this regard.

He asked all the officials to ensure that attendance of all the employees is marked by way of bio-metric immediately on a day to day basis. The order also mentioned that there should be no deviation from these orders.

The court in its orders had directed the Chief Secretary to issue necessary directions to all the departments, boards and corporation to make bio-metric attendance operational.