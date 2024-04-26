Dharamsala: Biomedical waste monitoring panel meeting held

Dharamsala, april 25
The meeting of the District Quality Assurance Committee and Biomedical waste monitoring Committee was held in the auditorium of the DC Office at Dharamsala under the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate Saurabh Jassal.
Representatives of the Health Department, Pollution Control Board, AYUSH Department, Animal Husbandry Department and Indian Medical Association were present during the meeting.
Providing information, District Health Officer Dr Rajesh Kumar Sood said the meeting discussed in detail about the steps taken for the disposal of biomedical waste. District Quality Advisor Dr Deepika gave detailed information about Kayakalp and biomedical waste.
Additional District Magistrate directed the officials of the Health Department to do better work in this area, so that nature isn’t harmed due to biomedical waste. District Programme Officer Dr Anuradha, Dr Vandana, Senior Medical Officer Dr Sunil Bhatt and Pediatrician Dr Swati were also present on the occasion.
