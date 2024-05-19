Birthday bash turns tragic as 18-year-old drowns in river

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 18

The birthday celebrations of an 18-year-old youth turned tragic when he drowned in the Tons river near Laldhang. According to information, the incident occurred on Friday when a party was being organised on the river banks, resulting in the death of Anurag Chauhan, a resident of Kilod village.

During the celebrations, after Chauhan went into the river for a bath, he was swept away by the strong currents. Despite making efforts by his friends to rescue him, Chauhan could not be saved.

A police officer, who was passing through the area, quickly alerted the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). A rescue team promptly initiated a search operation. After a prolonged effort, they recovered Chauhan’s body down the river.

The police said the body has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.

The incident underscores the dangers of swimming in rivers with strong currents, especially during celebratory gatherings when safety precautions are overlooked.

Was swept away by strong currents

During the celebrations, after Anurag Chauhan went into the river for a bath in the Tons river near Laldhang, he was swept away by the strong currents. Despite making efforts by his friends to rescue him, Anurag could not be saved.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan