Bishop Cotton boys invite orphans, the elderly to forget worries and celebrate

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 10

Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla, welcomed 100 local cancer patients, orphans and elderly folk to the school as part of the Cottonian Hope Foundation celebration event, held at the school premises yesterday.

Organised by students, the event is held twice a year. People belonging to vulnerable communities visit the school to forget their troubles, being entertained by the children with dance, music, prayers and a lunch, all organised by the boys of the school who started their own charity, The Cottonian Hope Foundation.

This year, visitors included terminally ill cancer patients, boys and girls from two local orphanages, a double amputee who has found a way to move around on two carved pieces of wood using his arms, and several senior citizens who have been abandoned by their families.

“We owe gratitude to all those who have been the driving force behind the day, especially Abhimanyu (Class 11) and his Cottonian Foundation Committee,” said BCS director Simon Weale. Our BCS motto challenges our students “to

overcome evil with good”, the director added.

The event started with a multi-faith chapel service — in Hindi and English — with the boys singing and reciting prayers they had written themselves.

After the service, visitors went to the Irwin Concert Hall, where a cultural programme had been arranged by the students. Finding a chance to express themselves, the orphaned girls danced with skill and joy.

After the lunch, visitors played games, winning prizes and treats.

Student-led cottonian hope foundation

Organised by students, the event is held twice a year. People belonging to vulnerable communities are entertained by children with dance, music, prayers and a lunch, all organised by the boys of the school who started their own charity, The Cottonian Hope Foundation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer #Shimla