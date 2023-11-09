Bishop Cotton School celebrates 164th Annual Speech Day

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 8

Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla, celebrated its 164th Annual Speech Day here today, marking its proud history. Education Minister Rohit Thakur, a BCS alumnus, was the chief guest on the occasion. He unfurled the school flag after an impressive parade.

The minister gave away prizes to Class III to XII students. Lefroy House won the coveted Cock House Sheild for the first time in 23 years. Lefroy also won both academic cups for junior and senior schools as well as the Bayliss Shield. Incidentally, Lefroy was also Rohit Thakur's house when he studied in the school.

The minister said he felt extremely honoured to be back at his alma mater, where he was a student from KG to Class XII, as the batch of 1992. "While a section of India still remains poor and illiterate, we are making efforts to transform our great nation from tradition to modernity, to being a diverse, multi-ethnic, multi-religious, multi-lingual country. You all should also bear this responsibility by becoming a socially responsible young citizen of tomorrow," he added.

#Shimla