Bishop Cotton School celebrates Founder’s Day

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 28

Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, (BCS) celebrated its 164th Founder’s Day today. The chief guest on the occasion was Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, an old Cottonian.

The minister said, “When I first walked through the gates of Bishop Cotton School as a young student, little did I know the profound impact it would have on my life. This institution founded on the principles of excellence, integrity and compassion truly embodies the essence of holistic education.”

The school gathering, including many alumni, gave a rousing send-off to the expedition team that set off on the 12-day climb to Mentok Kangri (6,200 m).

The school has been ranked No.1 for “Quality in Education” in Himachal Pradesh in the ICSE category by the jury for The North India’s School Merit Awards survey conducted by Education Today. It has also been accredited as Cambridge International School.

“BCS is an institution rooted in history and tradition. Over decades, its alumni have included some of the most distinguished men in India and elsewhere. From the uniformed services to administrators, from businessmen and industrialists, to authors and actors, Bishop Cotton School has nurtured young students and helped them come to fruition,” said School Director Simon Weale.

