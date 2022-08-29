Bishop Cotton, Shimla, win football tourney

Hosts Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla, won the 10th Bishop George Edward Lynch Cotton Memorial Soccer Tournament. Four schools apart from the hosts participated in the tournament. In the final match, BCS defeated Durga Public School, Solan, in a keenly-contested match. The participating teams were Army Public School, Dagshai, The Sacred Souls, Chandigarh, Pinegrove School, Dharampur, Durga Public School, Solan and Bishop Cotton School, Shimla (A and B teams).
Jodhpur school wins debate contest
Rajmata Krishna Kumari Girls’ Public School, Jodhpur, won the 5th Mohinder Memorial Bilingual Turncoat Debate that was held at Pinegrove School, Dharampur. The host had received the highest score but passed on the trophy to runner-up. The power-packed final round brought forth strong discourse from 14 finalists on the topic ‘Centralised testing for colleges is the only answer to fairness and transparency’.
Him Academy badminton champs
Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, won the district-level badminton tournament in under-19 category that was held at Government Senior Secondary School, Shimla.
The winning team comprised Akshit Jaswal, Saif Ali Khan, Kulshreshta, Samar Partap Singh and Mehaan Sharma. Akshit Jaswal and Saif Ali Khan would now represent the district team in the state-level tournament to be held in the month of October at Dharamshala.
Recruitment portal to reopen
The university recruitment portal will be re-opened from August 28 to September 3 to invite online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of vacant teaching posts of Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Principal, Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various subjects in the university. For further details, the aspirants can visit the university website www.hpuniv.ac.in. They can also visit online portal www.recruitment.hpushimla.in for filling up/uploading the online applications
