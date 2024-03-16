Biweekly Una-Indore express train flagged off

Una, March 15
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today flagged off the inaugural run of the Una to Indore express train from the local railway station. The biweekly train service was earlier running between Indore and Chandigarh and would now have an extended route between Chandigarh and Una.
To halt at 5 stations
On its extended route, the train will halt at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Morinda, Rupnagar, Anandpur Sahib and Nangal Dam stations
The train (number 19,308) would start from Una on Fridays and Saturdays at 1.50 pm and reach Indore at 3.05 pm the next day. On its return journey, the train (number 19,307) would start from Indore on Thursdays and Fridays at 5.30 am and reach Una the next day at 8.35 am.
Anurag said that with the extension of the train route, the people of Himachal Pradesh would have access to comfortable, affordable and direct travel to holy places like the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, besides Mathura and Vrindavan.
He said that the Union Government had recently sanctioned Rs 47 crore for the development of the Daulatpur Chowk railway station, the last broad gauge station in Himachal Pradesh on the Delhi-Talwara railway line.
Earlier, Anurag addressed a public meeting at Dohgi village in the Kutlehar Assembly segment on the theme ‘Drug free youth and safety on roads’. He provided helmets to the youth and called upon them to keep away from drugs and drive safely on roads.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well