Biweekly Una-Indore express train flagged off

Una, March 15

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today flagged off the inaugural run of the Una to Indore express train from the local railway station. The biweekly train service was earlier running between Indore and Chandigarh and would now have an extended route between Chandigarh and Una.

To halt at 5 stations On its extended route, the train will halt at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Morinda, Rupnagar, Anandpur Sahib and Nangal Dam stations

The train (number 19,308) would start from Una on Fridays and Saturdays at 1.50 pm and reach Indore at 3.05 pm the next day. On its return journey, the train (number 19,307) would start from Indore on Thursdays and Fridays at 5.30 am and reach Una the next day at 8.35 am.

Anurag said that with the extension of the train route, the people of Himachal Pradesh would have access to comfortable, affordable and direct travel to holy places like the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, besides Mathura and Vrindavan.

He said that the Union Government had recently sanctioned Rs 47 crore for the development of the Daulatpur Chowk railway station, the last broad gauge station in Himachal Pradesh on the Delhi-Talwara railway line.

Earlier, Anurag addressed a public meeting at Dohgi village in the Kutlehar Assembly segment on the theme ‘Drug free youth and safety on roads’. He provided helmets to the youth and called upon them to keep away from drugs and drive safely on roads.

