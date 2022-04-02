Bizmen duped, man detained in Gujarat

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 1

The Baddi police today detained a man in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, who had duped investors of lakhs of rupees in December last year by posing as Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap.

Three cases were registered against the fraudster in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt and Parwanoo in December 2021.

As per the preliminary probe, the fraudster had duped businessmen in various states, including Gujarat and Uttarakhand, said DSP, Baddi, Navdeep Singh. The cyber crime cell of the Baddi police were tracking his movement and his bank transactions did him in. His location was traced to Ahmedabad, as per his bank account details.

He had duped two industrialists of Parwanoo and Nalagarh of Rs 2.22 lakh by posing as the Shimla MP. The industrialists had received phone calls from the imposter, asking them to donate money for the construction of a temple.

In another case, Shiv Sharma of Manjushree Technopack loacated at Jharmajri in Barotiwala had also received a similar phone call for Rs 1.25 lakh. He, however, cross-checked with the MP, who is also the Himachal BJP president, and did not pay the money. The Barotiwala police had registered a case under Section 170 of the IPC.

Yet another complaint was received from an investor of Paonta Sahib. The fraudster had asked a pharmaceutical manufacturer at Paonta Sahib for Rs 1.51 lakh for organising a community lunch by posing as the Shimla MP. The manufacturer, however, cross-checked with the MP and found that it was a hoax call. He did not pay the money, said Bir Bahadur, DSP, Paonta Sahib.