BJP, ABVP creating law and order problem in Shimla, says CPM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 9

The CPM today accused the BJP, ABVP and other associated groups of creating law and order problem in the city and influencing police to function in a partisan way. There has been several clashes between the ABVP and the SFI in the city colleges over the lpast one week.

CPM district secretary Sanjay Chauhan alleged that SFI district president Anil Thakur and his advocate Karan Kapoor were illegally detained and manhandled inside the Boileauganj police station. He demanded action against the SHO and other officials involved in the incident where

“Also, Thakur was roughed up outside the police station as well by people associated with the BJP and the RSS. The police should register cases against them as well. If we don’t see any action on our demands in the next 24 hours, we will start a big agitation until the guilty are held accountable,” said Chauhan.

Over the past one week, the ABVP and the SFI have clashed several times, starting with a clash in Government College, Kotshera. “It was followed by clashes in other colleges. Instead of acting neutrally, the police have been working at the behest of the BJP and are targeting the students associated with the SFI,” said Chauhan.

Meanwhile, the SFI, too, held a protest outside the DC office today, accusing the ABVP of vitiating the atmosphere in the educational institutions.

