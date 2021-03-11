BJP always in favour of bizmen, says Himachal BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 22

Businessmen play a vital role in social harmony as the society is directly or indirectly attached to the community, said BJP state general secretary Trilok Jamwal, while speaking at the BJP state business cell meeting held here today.

The BJP government has reduced petrol rates by Rs 9.50, diesel by Rs 7 and cylinder by Rs 200, he said and added that it was the BJP which gave ‘one nation, one tax’ to India, abolished octroi and ‘chungi system’ which had helped business.

“We have 1,104 office-bearers of business cell from state to mandal in Himachal. The BJP has always been in favour of businessmen while the Congress focused on looting them,” state secretary Tilak Raj said.

Business cell president Ramesh Chaujer said businessmen played a vital role in the formation of the government and “we are the ram setu between the government and the public”. He said there should be a seven-day work policy for businessmen to cater to weekend tourism and an exclusive 12-month running airport for Shimla, besides ropeway connectivity.