BJP announces 62 candidates for Himachal polls; Suresh Bhardwaj to contest from Kasumpti

Bhanu Lohumi
Shimla, October 19
The BJP on Wednesday released its first list of 62 out of 68 candidates for the November 12 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. Six candidates are yet to be announced.
Seats of sitting ministers Suresh Bhardwaj changed from Shimla (Urban) to Kasumpti and Rakesh Pathania from Nurpur to Fatehpur
Names of five women candidates figured in the first list.
Indira Kapoor from Chamba, Reeta Dhiman from Indora, Sarveen Choudhary from Shahpur, Reena Kashyap from Pachhad and Shashi Bala from Rohru.
Below is the list:
Voting for the 68 assembly seats in the hill state is scheduled for November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.
The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.
The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the hill state this time and has made a number of promises to the electorate, including the implementation of old pension scheme in the state.
In the 68-member assembly, the BJP currently has 43 members and the Congress 22. There are two Independents and one CPI(M) MLA.
