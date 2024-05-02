BJP anti-farmer, Shimla voters will support Sultanpuri, claims Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

The Congress today accused the BJP of being anti-farmer and anti-fruit growers. It claimed that it candidate would get overwhelming support from people in the apple belt of Shimla district.

Vinod Sulatnpuri, Congress candidate for the Shimla Lok Sabha (Reserved) seat, said, “The BJP is trying to create perception that it will win over 400 seats but it is too early to gauge the mood of the voters.” He addressed election meetings in the Theog Assembly segment.

The Kasauli MLA said that the Congress was seeking votes on the basis of development works and pro-people welfare measures taken by the state government in the past 15 months. “There are anti-BJP sentiments in the apple belt and we are getting a good response. The Congress government has taken several decisions like the switch over to universal carton packaging for apple and the fixing of proper rates for apple,” he added.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that farmers and horticulturists in Shimla district were disappointed with the policies pursued by the previous BJP regime. He alleged, “The BJP has no explanation for the absence of incumbent MP Suresh Kashyap from his constituency in the past five years.”

He alleged that Kashyap had disbursed no funds to 920 panchayats in his constituency. He claimed that the Congress would win the Shimla Lok Sabha seat with a big margin. “It appears that the fate of ‘400 paar’ slogan will have the same fate as ‘Shining Indi’a and the INDIA alliance will win more seats than the BJP,” he claimed.

Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore said that several development works, which were stalled for years, had been expedited. “The area is witnessing all-round development and the people of Theog will extend their wholehearted support to Sultanpuri,” he added.

